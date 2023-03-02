Meet Grace Agbo, Nollywood actress who’s a fire-fighter

By Ayo Onikoyi

Many Nollywood actresses are into many other things to augment their acting careers, but no single, can boast of being in a gritty, life-threatening and dangerous job of firefighting like Grace Agbo, who is a firefighter with the Federal Fire Service of Nigeria.

Most often she grabs attention as she is most often recognised as a movie star based on her endearing role interpretations in movies she has starred in and continues to grab attention wherever she does her fire-fighting assignment.

In some instances, some movie buffs go ahead to get confirmation from her about her active involvement in Nollywood and why she combines the world of make-believe with fire-fighting which many consider as too dangerous and out of place for a damsel like her.

However, she takes the time out to tell them her story and why she is into two totally dissimilar worlds.

“Yes, fire fighting is challenging but to the glory of God I am able to combine it successfully with acting,” she submitted.

Born in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, Grace, has for many years appeared regularly on the silver screen to interpret roles in a way that only a genius would. She now combines that with her position as Assistant Superintendent of Fire1 (ASF1) at the Federal Fire Service Headquarters, Abuja where she is serving in the Special Duty Unit under the Inspectorate, Investigation and Enforcement (IIE) Department of the Service.

The delectable Grace is an eyeful for her roles in movies like Lost Pride, Palace of Sorrow, Black Out, Haunted, Do We Call It Love, Wounded Heart, Mr Potosky, Village Don, Deadly Desire, The Calabash, Ada-Ide-Ichaka and Palace of sorrow, among others.

She has also rubbed shoulders with some of the acclaimed stars of the silver screen like Ini-Edo, Genevieve Nnaji, Tontoh Dike, kanayo O Kanayo and many others.