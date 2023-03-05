Meet Edose Enaboifo, founder of Sir Ej Farms

Edose Enaboifo ( Sir Ej) who was born June 6th, 1978 is a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist.

He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of SIR EJ FARMS ENTERPRISE with the Trading Name Sir Ej Farms, website: www.sirejfarms.com which is well positioned as one of the leading livestock farms in Nigeria.

This is why the farm was able to source the best hands and machines to run their operations with.

They have put processes and strategies in place that will help them employ best practices when it comes to livestock production.

As one of Nigeria’s top livestock farms, Sir Ej Farms is in a good position. and as a result, they have been able to find the greatest personnel and equipment to run their business. In order to use best practices when it comes to the production of livestock, they have set procedures and plans.

Sir Ej is also the founder of SIR EJ GLOBAL LTD, an online retail store with the Trading Name SIR EJ STORE, website: www.sirejstore.com based in the United Kingdom and the owner of a number of other businesses across real estate ( SIR EJ HOMES LTD), and finance.