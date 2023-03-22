May 29: Benue govt sets up transition committee

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Ahead of the May 29, 2023 handover date, the Benue State Government has set up a transition committee that would prepare for the transfer of power to the incoming administration.

Governor Samuel Ortom who made the announcement after presiding over Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting held in Makurdi also announced the composition of the committee.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, “the committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Tony Ijohor, with all members of the State Executive Council as members.

“The Director of the EXCO, Mr. Bartholomew Aondoaver Ageraga, will serve as Secretary of the Committee. The Committee is expected to come up with its report within three weeks.”

On last Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections, Governor Ortom blamed security agencies for militarising the election in the state.

He recalled how people were “intimidated and tortured and in some places killed by the security deployed by the Federal Government.”

He said the party was studying the outcome of the election results as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and would soon make its position known to the public.

Governor Ortom urged the people of the state to remain peaceful, adding that his administration would remain committed to the cause of peace.”