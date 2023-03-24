Mark Zuckerberg, wife welcome child

The Meta Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan welcomed their third baby, named Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg made the announcement on Instagram Friday as he shared cute photos of him and his wife with the newborn girl.

“Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing,” the Facebook owner captioned the post.

Zuckerberg and Chan’s new baby is added to their daughters, five-year-old August and seven-year-old Maxima “Max”.

The couple first announced their exciting baby news in September.

“Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!” he wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple on social media. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqLNH7iM0vO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the photo, Zuckerberg placed his hand on Chan’s stomach as the pair smiled at the camera.

Zuckerberg and Chan’s love story began in 2003 when they started dating after meeting in line for the bathroom at a party at Zuckerberg’s Harvard University fraternity when he was a sophomore and she was a freshman.

The couple moved in together in September 2010, he wrote on Facebook at the time. Then, in May 2012, they tied the knot in a ceremony in their Palo Alto backyard — surprising their guests, who thought they were there to celebrate Chan’s graduation from UCSF medical school.

The pair recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, commemorating the special milestone by recreating one of the photos they took together on their special day back in 2012.

“10 years married and half our lives together,” Zuckerberg wrote alongside the recreated snap. “Here’s to more adventures.”