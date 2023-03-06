March 11: Masari charges Katsina residents, LG chairmen to vote APC

Gov Aminu Masari of Katsina State

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has charged all the 34 elected Local Government Councils Chairmen to ensure that they vote for Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor was speaking on Sunday at the Katsina People’s Square in an event to receive the 34 Katsina elected LGAs Chairmen who were on ground to rejoice with the governor and the president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the APC’s victory in the recent concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Masari was of the opinion that, he has given contribution which none of the Northern State Governors were opportune to, by delivering three (3) APC senators alongside nine (9) members of the Federal House of representatives in the recent concluded elections.

He, also expressed gratitude to the Katsina residents for protecting the interest and dignity of not only APC but also, that of the North as promise fulfillers.

“We are indeed grateful to the Katsina people for protecting our interest and our dignity. We have to find more channels to appreciate you.

“I urge you to vote massively for Dikko Radda, I am sure, Katsina will progress.

“We must ensure that we elect good leaders for the betterment of our society,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Deputy APC Chairman, Hon Bala Abu Musawa assured that, APC will definitely win the Governorship seat with the caliber of three senators and nine House of representatives members produced by the party in the recent concluded elections.

Musawa asserted that, the APC Governorship Candidate in the state if elected will decisively deal with and smoke out all bad eggs in the party in particular and the state as a whole.

The victory celebration was also attended by the Katsina elected APC Chairman, Sani JB Daura, elected councilors and other teeming APC supporters mostly youths and women.

Katsina is home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar defeated Tinubu in the state.

The SCOPE/Returning Officer for Katsina State Presidential Election, Prof. Ma’azu Abubakar Gusau, announced the result at about 3:00am last Monday, at the Collation Centre located inside INEC Headquarters, Katsina.

Atiku polled 489,045 votes to beat his closest contender, Tinubu who scored 482,283.