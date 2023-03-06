March 11: Lagos LG chairmen begin door-to-door campaign for Sanwo-Olu

Some council chairmen in Lagos State have begun a door-to-door campaign for the re-election bid of Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mrs Idowu Shobanjo, Executive Chairman, Apapa Local Government, said during the campaign on Monday that council chairmen took the step to mobilise massive support for Sanwoolu’s

victory on March 11.

According to her, APC recognises the importance of the grassroots in the re-election bid of Sanwo-Olu, hence the door-to-door campaign to win support.

“The exercise seeks to enunciate the achievements of the state governor to the people of Apapa and what they should expect in the next four years if by their support, Sanwo-Olu is re-elected.

“We are assuring the people that if the governor if re-elected, he would continue the numerous development projects across the state for the betterment of residents,”,

she said.

The council chairman said that a vote for Sanwo-Olu was a vote for continuity and good governance.

Also, Mr. David Famuyiwa, Executive Chairman, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, during the campaign in the council area, urged residents to vote Sanwoolu for delivery of more dividends of democracy.

He said a vote for Sanwoolu and APC House of Assembly candidates would bring more development to the state.

Mr Yisa Jubril, Executive Chairman, Iba Local Council Development Area, urged residents to come out en masse on March 11 and vote for the victory of Sanwoolu.

“We are taking this step to ensure the re-election of the our performing governor.

“We have interacted with members of staff, Iba LCDA, and all our residents on the need to vote en masse for Sanwoolu on March 11.

“Over the past three years, our state has experienced the transformational leadership of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“In the last three years,we have witnessed an unprecedented commitment of his administration to the implementation of the Lagos master plan and he has, in every way, justified the confidence reposed in him by the party.

“Therefore, as we move closer to the critical stage that will bring forth the governor back to seat, it has become imperative to inform the public of our determination to return Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office,”, he said.

Mr Abdullahi Olowa, Chairman, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, during the door-to-door campaign, urged party supporters to work assiduously for the success of Sanwo-Olu on March 11.

He said Sanwoolu would not disappoint if re-elected.

Dr Ahmed Apatira, Executive Chairman, Itire-Ikate LCDA, during the campaign, also drummed support for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu.

He tasked residents to also embark on massive door-to-door campaign to mobilise support for APC candidates in the March 11 gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections. (NAN)