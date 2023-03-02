Marafa congratulates Tinubu, prays for peaceful transition

.

Zamfara State Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on their election victory.

Marafa, in a statement, said the victory of the former Lagos State Governor at the poll was an affirmation of the trust and confidence Nigerians have in him.

While praying for a peaceful transition, Marafa assured the president-elect of the full cooperation and support of the people of Zamfara State.

“On behalf of the entire members of ZMPCC and all those that contributed to the victory of our party in last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, I wish to congratulate the president-elect and the vice president-elect on their victory at the polls.

Nigerians have spoken through their votes and have endorsed our Renewed Hope Pact that we presented to them during the electioneering campaign.

“We will work with you to deliver the much-needed dividend of democracy especially in the area of peace, economic recovery, good governance.

” May Allah continue to bless our beloved country Nigeria” he said.