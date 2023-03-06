Marafa canvasses support for Matawalle’s second term bid

Matawalle

By Fortune Eromosele

Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, weekend, led a meeting of stakeholders from his political structure across Zamfara State to canvas support for the second term bid of Governor Bello Matawalle ahead of the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

Addressing the gathering of over 1,000 stakeholders from 147 wards of 14 Local Governments of the state, Marafa called on them to vote and canvass support for Governor Matawalle in their respective domains.

A statement by Dr. Mikailu Barau, Adviser Strategic Communications and Engagements to Senator Marafa, quoted him as describing support to Matawalle by the group as a duty to match the established reputation of the group.

He affirmed that the spirit of the agreement with Matawalle makes commitment to his second term bid as unconditional and mandatory, urging the stakeholders to ensure that he was returned with overwhelming votes.

Concluding his message to highly inspired supporters, Marafa commended the effort of Governor Matawalle in uniting Zamfara State politically identifying it as a pedestal for economic and social development.

He submitted that as political leaders, they will serve as guarantors to people in their yearning for human development programmes in areas of education, health and infrastructure after the election.

The meeting is one of the series of meetings organized by Senator Marafa-led groups throughout the week to support Matawalle’s election come Saturday.

Other meetings in the series include one with Mal. Aminu Jelani-led group with representation from across the state that merged with the Marafa political group in 2022. Another meeting will also be held with support groups affiliated to Senator Marafa across the state.