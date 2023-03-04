Man City’s win against Newcastle pressurizes Arsenal at top

Manchester City’s 2-nil win against Newcastle United mounts more pressure on Arsenal’s title ambitions as the point gap drops to two.

The Gunners will have a chance to retain their lead when they face Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

Phil Foden opened the scoring with a stunning solo goal for City in the 15th minute, Bernardo Silva scored the home side’s second goal three minutes after coming on as a sub.

The last time Newcastle won at the Blue’s home is more than 20 years. also, this is City’s first clean sheet in five EPL matches.

Ederson became the third fastest goalkeeper in PL history to reach 100 clean sheets (208 Apps), after Petr Cech (180 Apps) and Pepe Reina (198 Apps).

The away side are still in a fight for a top-four finish currently 5th with 41 points, five points away from Tottenham yet to play.