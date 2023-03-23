Makinde’s reelection, testament to citizens’ trust in his stewardship – OID

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID) a group of Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora supporting the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government, has congratulated Governor Makinde on his well-deserved landslide victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

In a congratulatory message signed and made available to newsmen by OID convener, Mr Moses Eledan, he described Governor Makinde’s resounding win as a testimonial to the confidence and trust that the good people of Oyo State have in his stewardship and vision to continue with his giant strides for good governance.

He added that the election results reflected the wishes of the people of Oyo State as the majority of the voters have overwhelmingly voted to re-elect the people’s governor, who represents the government of the people for the common good of all as against some power grabbers that place selfish interest above citizens’ welfare.

Mr Eledan emphasised that Governor Makinde ran an impressive campaign with his progressive values of fairness, equity, justice, and honesty based on his vision for the citizens as outlined in his manifesto, Omituntun 2.0.

“The governor’s victory is an inspiration to everyone, especially the younger generations, and the outcome of the election demonstrated people’s will, hope, freedom, and a true democracy in action,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Eledan said: “Governor Makinde is a progressive leader and a promise keeper who promises what he will do and does beyond what he promises. We commend the effort and support of all members of OID, SMV, and GSM Network for their selfless services and contribution towards making the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde’s re-election a reality.”

The group also applauded the good people of Oyo State for re-electing the people’s Governor Makinde for a second term in office to serve and consolidate on his numerous achievements that have touched the lives of the citizens tremendously.

Mr Eledan also appreciated God the Father for the victory and stated that the group is proud to be associated with Governor Makinde who is the Founder and Visionary Leader of Omituntun.

“Governor Makinde has inspired optimism through proven achievements that under his stewardship, the state will continue to experience growth, stability, and sustainable development in all areas of governance”.

“Once again, we sincerely congratulate His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde for the overwhelming victory for his re-election. We will continue to support and engage the government with innovative ideas aimed at advancing societal upliftment for the development of Oyo State. We pray that God will grant him good health, strength, and wisdom for more innovative accomplishments as he renders the service of good governance to take Oyo State to imitable heights,” he added.