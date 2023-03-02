Makinde invites Wike to commission projects in Oyo          

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will on Friday (tomorrow) storm Oyo State to commission some projects completed by Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration

Wike is slated to commission and flag off three projects, according to a statement released to the media on Thursday by the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun.

The projects slated for commissioning, according to Olatunbosun, include the Dr. Omololu Olunloyo Airport road, the Aviation Fuel Tank Depot, and the Dr. Omololu Olunloyo Park in Ibadan.

The projects are part of the State Government’s quest to boost its economy and create accessible roads in the State, the Commissioner explained.

He said, “This is another opportunity coming to Oyo State, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde. As we all know, his administration has focused on even distribution of infrastructure networks in Oyo State.”

The commissioning of projects is coming about a week before the scheduled March 11 governorship election in Oyo State in which Makinde is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Both Makinde and Wike are part of the G5 Governors that refused to work for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the just concluded presidential elections which was eventually won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)