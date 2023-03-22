LP berates Ogun PDP, Adebutu, over disruptive protest at INEC office

…warns against heating up the polity

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Labour Party(LP) has berated the State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the disruptive protests allegedly masterminded by its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu following his defeat at the last Saturday’s governorship election in the State

The State Chairman of the party, Michael Ashade in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, cautioned the PDP and Adebutu against resorting to actions capable of setting the State on fire because of personal ambition.

LP said, the Tuesday invasion of the INEC office by Adebutu and his supporters was a bad step, which must be condemned by every well-meaning Nigerian.

The Labour Party noted that the protest was a wrong step that could have led to setting the Ogun State INEC office on fire, overthrowing the democratic process and democratically elected administration of Dapo Abiodun, if the law enforcement agencies were not on the ground to secure the area and prevent hoodlums from hijacking the ill-advised action.

The party said, “it took the professional intervention of the law enforcement agency to prevent what could have led to serious mayhem, as they had to shoot into the air to safeguard the INEC office from being vandalized by the rented protesters.

“We have read in the papers how some hoodlums invaded INEC offices in some states and set it on fire. Also recently, the Abeokuta South office of INEC was attacked by arsonists, the action of Adebutu and his supporters if not condemned may degenerate into an alarming situation”.

“As a law-abiding party, we call on the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Mr Frank Mba and other security agencies to ensure that they forestall all intentions of PDP to return the State to the dark period as Ogun State is known to be a peaceful State”.

“Apart from going on the streets or invading INEC office, PDP should have a thread a more humane step of approaching the court, if truly they were short-changed”

“Though we knew how Adebutu bought voters on the election day with credit cards and other incentives, he should know that Ogun State residents are intelligent and cannot trade their future with any morsel of porridge, and in spite of his so many dubious ways of getting to power at all cost, and the rejection that followed, it’s amazing that such a corrupt individual is still complaining of been short-changed”.

LP, however, warned against violent protest, citing the current challenges and the fact that the polity is tensed up already.

“LP implore Adebutu and his co-travellers as an obligatory duty to go to the election tribunal establish to the supremacy of law and to teach our younger generation the value of resolving disputes through legal means, rather than violence”.

“The polity is already very tense, and we call on law enforcement agencies to call Adebutu and his supporters to order so that we can continue to enjoy the peace the State is known for”.

“Adebutu should take a more refine way of settling the matter by approaching the tribunal and allowing the entire litigation process to run its course”.

“Fortunately, that is the only step in seeking legitimacy rather than street protests”.