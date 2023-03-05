Liverpool vs Man Utd is ‘the derby ‘, says Klopp

By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described facing Manchester United as ‘the derby’ for him.

The Reds take on Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday as they sojourn in their faint hopes of making the top four which makes the encounter with the Red Devils a must-win.

Klopp revealed that it more than just a big game between two of English football’s biggest rivals, insisting the visitors remain in the hunt for the Premier League title.

“It is the derby for me, to be honest,” Klopp told Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves.

“It’s a massive one, and over the years it has always been difficult games and great atmospheres in both stadiums. I respect what they are doing so it is a big game.

“It is actually clear over the [recent] years, obviously it didn’t work out exactly to the extent they wanted it to work out, but with bringing Erik ten Hag in – and you just need to look at their squad when the squad was finally together.

“When all the boys were in, when (Raphael) Varane was in, when Casemiro was in, when (Christian) Eriksen came, and all these kinds of things.