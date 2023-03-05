Liverpool annihilate shambolic Man United 7-0

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Liverpool produced a stunning display and Mohammed Salah became the club’s record Premier League goalscorer as the Reds hit seven goals past a shambolic Manchester United side at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah led the charge by scoring a brace as he broke Robbie Fowler’s record of 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

Manchester United missed a few chances early in the game with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford missing presentable chances. Liverpool took control of the game in the 43rd minute when Cody Gakpo fired home after receiving a perfect pass from Andrew Robertson.

The Reds continued their fine performance in the second half as Darwin Nunez headed past David De Gea, two minutes after the restart to increase the lead.

Salah dribbled past Lisandro Martinez and found Gakpo who fired home for his second. Mohammed Salah then scored a brace to become Liverpool’s highest Premier League goalscorer with 129, passing Robbie Fowler.

Roberto Firmino– who has announced he is leaving Anfield at the end of the season completed the rout with a fine finish from close range to put a huge dent on Manchester United’s renaissance under manager Erik ten Hag.

This is the biggest win in the history of the fixture, passing Liverpool’s 7-1 victory in the 1895-96 Second Division.

The win keeps Liverpool chase for the Champions League places alive, standing only three points behind Tottenham with a game in hand