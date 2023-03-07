Linkage Assurance pays N8bn claims in 3yrs

By Rosemary Iwunze

Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, paid out a total of N8.01 billion claims in three years between 2019 and 2022, underscoring the company’s capacity to meet its underwriting obligations.

Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mr. Daniel Braie, gave the assurance during the February edition of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Members Evening in Lagos.

The company said its doors and digital platforms are open and available to broker partners and clients to resolve any transaction issues.

According to him Linkage Assurance paid N1.65 billion in claims in 2019; N1.36 billion in 2020 and N5.0 billion in 2021, noting that “year 2022 figures will also reassure you we are committed to our promise”.

He said over the years Linkage has positioned itself in the industry to offer unique insurance and risk management solutions to both its corporate and direct clients, using best in class technology and a competent and engaged workforce.

He stated: “With a shareholders fund in excess of N26 billion and share capital of N7 billion, we are one of the most financially solvent insurance companies in Nigeria”.

Access Bank boss bags FG’s Advisory Council on Women, Girls appointment

In recognition of Ac

cess Bank’s contribution to women empowerment through access to adequate financing and literacy, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director of the bank, to the Presidential High-Level Advisory Council on Support to Women and Girls.

Since unveiling the ‘W’ Initiative in 2014, Access Bank has worked to accelerate a new and more substantial wave of hitherto scanty female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. In addition to financial inclusion and liberation, the ‘W’ initiative is a one-stop shop for all Access Bank’s women empowerment offerings.

Commenting, Ogbonna said, “This feat signifies a more significant responsibility to ensure gender equality, equal access to opportunities and national development through purposeful long-term initiatives targeted at women.

“Being appointed by the Presidency signifies that we are doing something right at Access Bank and also points to the impact of our various initiatives and vocational training programs on the larger society”.