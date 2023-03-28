Lineker admits breaking down when MOTD co-presenters protested for him

BBC presenter, Gary Lineker has revealed he cried his heart out when co-presenters of the Match of the Day show went up in arms against his suspension.

In early March, the 62-year-old was suspended from presenting responsibilities on the British Broadcasting Corporation following a comment aggressed against the British government.

Some of the members of the corporation like Alan Shearer and Ian Wright took the option to protest against his suspension which led to a lot of shows not being held for two days.

Lineker revealed his heartfelt reaction when he heard his comrades were boycotting for his sake.

“I must admit, I had a tear in my eye. It just moved me, it was beautiful. When it first happened”

“It’s one thing saying that in a moment, but then actually to carry that through, they didn’t need to do that,” he said on The Rest is Politics podcast.

Lineker has been presenting MOTD for 24 years, taking over from ex-coordinator Des Lynam, and is currently the longest-serving host in the show’s history.

He is expected to return to his duties over the weekend as Premier League action is set to resume on April 1