Home » News » Libianca features Omah Lay, Ayra Starr in ‘People’ remix
News

March 3, 2023

Libianca features Omah Lay, Ayra Starr in ‘People’ remix

By Ada Osadebe 

Cameroonian-American singer,  Libianca has linked up with “Sabi Girl”, Ayra Starr and “Soso” crooner, Omah Lay for the remix of her smash hit “People”.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Libianca opened up how she was not expecting the outpouring of her personal emotions to become a global hit.

Describing the inspiration of the song “People”, Libianca said, “I was going through a lot during Thanksgiving week and felt so unseen, nobody noticed what was going on.

” I remembered thinking, I have to stay consistent with my content on social media, so I can’t afford to sit around in my emotions right now. So I walked past my room to the studio, found a beat and recorded it.”

Related News

After finding success on a global scale with her gripping track “People,” Libianca returns to the center of Afrobeats to engage with the genre’s core followers. 

The three vocals blend together seamlessly to create a lovely remix over the song with Afrobeat influences.

Libianca, who was raised in both Minnesota and Cameroon, combines the sounds of her early years to produce a distinctive Afro-Pop vibe that permeates all of her work.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.