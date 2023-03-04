Legend Adex supports 3 Nigerians with free visas amidst election tension

United Kingdom (UK) based immigration consultancy firm, LEGEND ADEX IMMIGRATION CONSULT has concluded plans to launch her southwest corporate offices in Ibadan and Osogbo. With years of experience in helping individuals and families navigate the complex immigration process of traveling or relocating to the United Kingdom and Europe, making the immigration experience as smooth and stress-free as possible for its clients.

According to the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Adeyemi Awoyinfa, he said “I am personally concerned with the situation in the country. As a Nigerian who has been in UK for years and has enjoyed opportunities abroad, it is my greatest joy to always offer assistance to my fellow Nigerians which is why our company has decided to open 2 offices simultaneously to get closer to the people of Southwest Nigeria.My team has also decided to support 3 Nigerians during this scarcity of fuel and naira, election aftermath tension with Free Visas to the UK.

He said further, “I acknowledge that many individuals have had negative encounters with other immigration companies and may have lost faith in the process. However, I assure you that Legend Adex is a trustworthy company with a proven track record of success and provision of support, guidance through unique packages to ensure a seamless and stress-free immigration process”

The Operations Manager, Ms Queen Busola also spoke about an Upcoming Seminar. In her words “Our CEO’s vision to assist Nigerians birthed the idea of a Seminar with the Topic “LATEST TIPS & OPPORTUNITIES FOR RELOCATING TO EUROPE” which is aimed at educating Nigerians on everything they need to know about relocating to UK even without engaging an agent. Attendees will also have the opportunity to have exclusive sessions with expert consultants, discounted prices on visa and IELTS training, as well as souvenirs and refreshments for all attendees. We will also be giving out 3 Visas and 1 Certificate of Sponsorship for free Courtesy of our CEO to attendees at our Launch seminar holding at Mauve 21 Ring Road Ibadan on Sunday March 26th from 2pm “ She Concluded

The Project Management Company, Canwest Media Nigeria has assured that the seminar will not only be educative and informative but will be worth their time while featuring other engaging and inclusive activities, competition, interactive sessions that will make all attendees have a memorable experience.

In his remarks, the Project Manager, Canwest Media Nigeria, Mr. John Adeleye concluded by saying that “We understand that things are difficult in the country and people are desperate to find a way out, but It is advisable that as you process your relocation, you are mindful of fraudsters who may want to leverage on your quest to defraud you, which was why it took us time to accept working with LEGEND ADEX. Due diligence and background investigation on our clients is our watchword and we were impressed with the positive results we got from our research.