LASU reopens gate shut by protesting students over soldiers maltreatment

The management of Lagos State University, Ojo, has reopened the gates of the institution which were shut by protesting students.

Vanguard gathered that the Iyana-Oba and Ojo gates of the institution were shut, in the early hours of Monday, by protesting students thereby preventing both vehicular and pedestrian movement.

LASU student union executive led their colleagues to protest against soldiers’ assaults on them during the presidential election of February 25, 2023.

However, as of press time, the gates had been reopened and normalcy had returned.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olaniyi Jeariogbe, who confirmed that calm had returned to the campus, said they have been there for many hours trying to get in and exit.

He said, “We have been here for some hours. The students locked up both gates, and everywhere is filled with vehicles trying to come in and exit. The security men said the students shut the gates because their executives and some students were beaten by soldiers last week. We are all waiting at the gate, no movement.”