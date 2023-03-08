Lagos SDP deputy gov candidate defects to APC

Three days to the governorship and house of the representative election, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State. Mrs. Abeni Animasahun and her supporters have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Animashahun, who also endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for re-election, called on Lagos not to sacrifice the landmark achievements of the present administration on the altar of bitter politicking.

At a defection ceremony in Lagos, she said: ”We reached the decision, sequence to our thorough analysis of all the governorship candidates including our own, their antecedents, pedigree, experience, manifestos and broad acceptance across the State.

“Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Quadri Hamzat combination stand head and shoulder above the rest.”

Animasahun added: “The Governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of emulation by all

budding politicians. We observed at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks, corners, and crannies of the state.

“He has delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra.

“It’s worthy of note that he literally saved the country from the scourge of Covid 19 through proactive measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes.

“Among others, massive road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing, and science and technology need to be consolidated during his second term.”

She went on:” It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos State to be in tune with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency at a time like this to achieve our age-long desires and lofty aspirations.

“It is worthy of note that some of the circumstances that threw up a temporary Labour Party relevance are being addressed speedily.

“His message of GREATER LAGOS RISING reverberated with all and sundry and we can safely conclude that we have in Sanwo-Olu a governor who is resolutely committed to taking our state to greater heights in the years ahead.

“Lagos State is too important to be entrusted into the hands of ill-prepared, opportunistic, and inexperienced political neophytes.

“A vote for Sanwo-Olu will indeed be an endorsement for continuity and greater development. “