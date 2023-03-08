Lagos releases impounded vehicles free of charge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, said it has commenced the release of impounded vehicles to their owners, without payment of fines.

Addressing newsmen, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the ongoing exercise commenced last Saturday.

Oladeinde said: “When you look at what the governor proposed, especially during the cash crunch period, we have reduced public transport fares by 50 per cent.

“So when you go on our BRTs and all the Lagos state-funded public transport, including Lag Ride, we have reduced the fares by 50 per cent, just to alleviate the suffering of our people.

“Apart from that, moving away from transport, we have opened up food banks in certain areas. So, we’re giving out palliatives just to ensure that people get through this cash crunch period.

“There were some people that committed offences during that period and we understand the fact that money wasn’t easy to come by.

“Looking at the governor’s magnanimity, the governor has deemed it fit to ensure that people who committed crimes within that period and wanted to pay or couldn’t pay as a result of the shortage of cash, should come and pick up their cars and he has waved the fines.

“Mind you, that does not include major crimes committed. These are just minor traffic offences that have been committed in Lagos and this is showing empathy and trying to understand that look, we understand how difficult it has been and it is not a reason for us to stop you from making ends meet and so hence the governor’s magnanimity.”