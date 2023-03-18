Lagos polls: LP guber candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour casts vote [Photos]

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour popularly known as GRV has cast his vote at the his polling unit at PO 045 in Anifowoshe, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He’s one of the frontline candidate for the election and he will be facing off against the incumbent Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress and Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Labour Party.

The election is expected to be keenly contested following the victory of Labour Party in Lagos state in the presidential election.

Rhodes-Vivour has emerged as a popular candidate whose message has resonated with the teeming youths who are the backbone behind the unexpected rise of the Labour Party.