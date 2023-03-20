Lagos polls: Death threats won’t deter me, REC warns politicians

By Olayinka Ajayi

THE Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Lagos State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, yesterday, said he won’t be intimidated by death threats sent to him by some aggrieved politicians, following the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly elections, held on Saturday.

Speaking during the collation of the election results in Lagos, Agbaje, who said he was not afraid of death, insisted that elections are won at the polling units and not at the collation centre.

The REC said: “Elections should not be a do-or-die affair. It is the work of INEC to midwife good elections. Snatching of ballot boxes is not good at all.

“Also it is not visible for any REC, including myself, in Nigeria to manipulate any election at this time.

“For those sending death threats, I am not afraid of death. I am a devoted Christian and Anglican. I served in the DSS for 30 years and my life was not threatened. So, my working with INEC for a few years should not make me fear death. I pray every day, so I don’t fear death.”