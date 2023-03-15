Lagos PDP task INEC, IGP on free, fair, guber exercise

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the Saturday, March 18, Governorship and House of Assembly elections, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Alimosho Local Government Area, LGA, of Lagos State has raised the alarm over what it termed an attempt to manipulate and rig the forthcoming election against the wish of the majority in the state.

The party, therefore, tasked INEC and police authorities to ensure a free, fair, and credible exercise on Saturday.

Chairman of PDP, Alimosho, LGA, Shodiya Isiaka, made the statement on Wednesday, during a media briefing at the party’s Secretariat in the council, Sobo, Alimosho area of the state.

The party, therefore, called on the umpire body, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to be proactive and ensure free, fair, and credible exercise.

PDP, Alimosho, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Akali Usman- Baba to be vigilant and deploy neutral policemen for monitoring of the exercise and shun any form of intimidation or harassment of voters.

Shodiya, alleged that the February 25 elections fell short of the expectations of voters in the area.

He alleged brazen falsification of results and total disregard for the provisions of the Electoral Law at the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections in the area.

The chairman, who lamented that some INEC officials and security agencies in the council dashed the hope of many voters in the exercise, raised alarm over plans to also manipulate Saturday’s polls.

Shodiya, called on electoral umpire and security to be more proactive, vigilant and deploy neutral personnel to avert rigging plans by some desperate politicians.

According to him “As a party and one of the critical stakeholders in the electoral system of Nigeria, we believe it is within our rights to demand free and fair elections in Alimosho Local Government.

“The performances of INEC personnel at various levels in the process of conducting the last elections left much to be desired.

“Most of the figures churned out at the Local Government collation centre at Ikotun for the Lagos West Senatorial Election and for the House of Representatives for the Alimosho Federal Constituency are heavily falsified through the aids of INEC officials.

“INEC officials refused our collation officers from various wards to confront them with original results from the units to wards,” Shodiya said.

Shodiya said that the Electoral Act 2022 should be strictly adhered to in the conduct of Saturday’s elections and all its provisions must be respected to ensure free and fair elections.