Labour Party not in alliance with PDP – Kaduna gov candidate

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kaduna state, Jonathan Asake said the party is not in alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Asake made this disclaimer while addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the state capital on Monday,

The governorship candidate noted that it was necessary to clarify this in view of the rumour making the rounds that he had formed an alliance with the main opposition party in the state.

The former House of Representatives member urged his supporters to disregard the rumour as there was no iota of truth in it.

Asake insisted that he would not step down for any candidate, noting that the party was fully prepared and determined to win the forthcoming elections and form the next government in the state.

He also called on eligible voters as well as the teeming supporters of the party to come out en masse and vote for the Labour Party in order to form the next government in the state, come May.

Asake said, “We are here to address some very pertinent issues that have been flying in the social media that appear to be rumours but need to be addressed.

“First of all, it is the viral news that I as the governorship candidate in state have stepped down for the Peoples Democratic Party candidate or rather that the Labour Party is in alliance with the PDP in the state for the purpose of the forthcoming elections.

“I want to clarify here that it is not true. It is a complete lie fabricated to undermine the Labour Party and my candidature. There’s no such time that I have been contacted by my party – the Labour Party — for the purpose of an alliance or stepping down.”