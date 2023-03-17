Labour Party condemns alleged attack of Assembly candidate, Oworu

…puts security agencies, CSOs, observers on red alert

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections, the Labour Party, LP, in Lagos State, has condemned the unchecked violence perpetuated against its candidates, members and supporters by suspected members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the state.

A statement by Olubunmi Odesanya, the state Publicity Secretary, said Hon. Olumide Oworu, a candidate, who is contesting against APC’s Desmond Elliot, was attacked around Bode Thomas Street Junction in Surulere as he was about to kick off a campaign rally on Thursday.

According to the statement, Oworu and his supporters were attacked, beaten up at the rally ground by thugs suspected to be members of the APC.

The statement read: “Labour Party in Lagos is seriously grieved about the unchecked violence perpetuated against candidates, members and supporters of our party in these few days leading to the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

“Hon. Olumide Oworu, a young actor, popularly known as Tari of The Johnsons fame, who is contesting against APC’s Desmond Elliot, was attacked around Bode Thomas Street junction in Surulere as he was about to kick-off a campaign rally on Thursday afternoon.

“The APC villains allegedly attacked them at the venue, beat up his supporters, robbed people and generally caused pandemonium in the neighbourhood. Some team members were savagely harmed and are receiving medical attention.

“Labour Party hereby calls on Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to call his stalwarts to order. APC is sowing violence in heaps and the harvest is spelling doom for the ruling party. We wonder how he is able to look the other way and be unperturbed by the mayhem caused day after day in the state.

“APC with all its thuggery is handing over victory to our candidate, Olumide.

It is apparent that the impending defeat by the LP unnerves APC. Having seen the followership and popularity of our party in the last presidential election, they are afraid of all the LP’s candidates.

“The APC is failing to get electorates to their side and have been running from pillar to post, employing the most underhand and appalling means possible.Labour Party is putting the Nigeria Police, all security agencies, Human and Civil Rights organizations, International Election Observers and Monitoring Teams on red alert with a view to curb the excesses of the APC.

“Labour Party is as focused as ever on achieving outstanding victory at the polls from top to bottom.”