Kwankwaso is hero, NNPP reacts to presidential election results

By Biodun Busari

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Buba Galadima has said the presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso was a hero of the presidential election on Saturday.

The NNPP chieftain accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of allegedly not uploading the name and logo of the party on the ballot.

Galadima made this known during an interview with Arise News morning show on Wednesday.

“Rabiu Kwankwaso is the hero. He is the only man standing. He has been fought by INEC at the polling units,” Galadima said.

“Do you know NNPP was not on any ballot paper on Saturday? Do you know the symbol of the logo was blank and not identified? Also, the people could not see the fruits in the basket, and the basket looks like a ship,”

Galadima also said the three major political parties were trying to suppress the NNPP. He also claimed that Kwankwaso got 1.5 million votes in Kano state, while INEC declared that the aggregate votes he got were 1.4 million.

“The three major parties before the elections were suppressing our party. While INEC said Kwankwaso got 1.4 million votes, I can tell you that he got 1.5 million votes in Kano,” Galadima added.