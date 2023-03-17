KLEM: One of the Kings of Afrobeat lyrics

Born IKEMEFUNNA NWANBOYE on the 8th of August in the early 80s, KLEM as he is called in the industry, is a specially gifted singer, music composer and serial hit song writer who hails from the south southern part of the most populous black nation in the world- Nigeria.

The name KLEM may not be familiar to the average Afrobeat music lover but the songs he has written sure rings a bell.

Music has always been an inseparable part of KLEM’s life from a very tender age but in 2011, while at the university of Abuja studying business management, he decided go fully into music. More professionally this time, he teamed up with other talented friends of his in school to form a group called the “threepikals” with him as the lead vocalist. The desire to show the world the stock they are made of, got them to defer school in 300 level then moved to Lagos where they recorded their first song with Jiggy Jeg at Festac town. With no money to further promote their contents to a wider market, KLEM was given the opportunity by Jay sleek an A list producer, to back up other stars who came to record at his studio and to also write and rearrange lyrics for top artistes who needed that.

Jay Sleek who had great admiration for KLEM’s vocal texture and writing skills, got him to contribute on Timaya’s Hit single “wata bambam” as a back up singer and later introduced him to Davido who was the first artiste KLEM wrote a song for in Lagos. This song is titled Sade, track 10 on Davido’s first album.

From then on till now, KLEM has written many hits songs for top music stars Like •Davido – Aye (co-written)

•Yemi Alade – Ferrari, Knack am, Shekere ft Angelique kidjo

• Flavour – Looking Nyash, My Sweetie, Bena ft Fally Ipupa and diamond plantinumz (co-written)

•Tiwa Savage – Attention

•Seyi shay – Yolo Yolo

•Patoranking – lenge lenge

• Iyanya – Gift ft Don Jazzy

• Chike – Good things

(co written), and so many more.

This new year, KLEM is working on so many new big projects with top artistes from various part of the world but the exciting part is, sources close to him said he is also getting ready for the big unveil of not just KLEM the talented song writer, but also KLEM THE SINGER EXTRA ORDINAIRE…