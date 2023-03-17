Kim Kardashian spotted at the Emirates watching Arsenal’s Europa tie

Kim Kardashian was spotted on Thursday at the Emirates watching Arsenal take on Sporting Lisbon in the return leg fixture of their Round of 16 tie.

Arsenal would go on to crash out of the competition after losing 5-4 on penalties having played a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

Kim was in the stands during the tie alongside her children.

Her son Saint was seen wearing an Arsenal third kit.

Arsenal fan Saint is one of four children Kim has with rapper Kanye West, who she divorced in 2022.

And the seven-year-old was treated to an evening out with his mum, this time in the Gunners’ red and white home shirt.

However, it appears the US superstar was not only there to take in 90 minutes of action.

Instead her attendance at the game is part of a mystery documentary being filmed at the North London ground.

Kim teased fans before kick-off as she posted a snap to her 348million Instagram followers.

She uploaded a snap of the official matchday programme along with a big collection of Prime Hydration drink, the in-demand brand owned by KSI and Logan Paul.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to travelling, and her Instagram feed is proof of that. But, one place we didn’t expect to see the reality TV star headed was North London – which is exactly what she did yesterday.