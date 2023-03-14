Kidnappers in South-West forests — Hunters 

File photo: Hunters

The National President of Soludero Hunters and Security Association, Dr Nureni Anabi has said there are still hundreds of bandits and kidnappers who are hibernating in the forests of South West States.

He gave this hint while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

According to the hunters’ President, all the hideouts of the bandits have been discovered and very soon the hunters will start combing the forests where they are hiding.

When asked how he discovered the hideouts of the bandits, he said as hunters, they are always in the bush adding that it was during the hunting expedition that they sighted the kidnappers.

Anabi said: “Kidnappers are still in our forests in the six states of the South West. They have not gone away, they only suspended kidnapping. I will plead with our leaders in the zone to be careful and vigilant.

“We know all the hideouts of the abductors who have been terrorizing our people in Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Oyo and other parts. You know as hunters we go deep into the forests. It was during one of our operations that we sighted the kidnappers.

“Our people especially from Oke Ogun, Yewa in Ogun State, Ondo and Ekiti should be very vigilant. We are assuring our people throughout the zone not to entertain any dear as we are prepared to work with security agencies to make the zone safe.”

The hunters also promised that they would support the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as they supported the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that bandits don’t hibernate in the South West.

The president said: “We didn’t allow the bandits operate fully during the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, we will also not give them room to occupy our forests during the tenure of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a true son of Yorubaland.”

Anabi, who commended the Police in Oyo State for making peace reign in the state, warned that ritualists, who prowl on innocent citizens at Oranyan area of Ibadan, should relocate as he vowed that hunters would not allow them to continue in their evil acts.