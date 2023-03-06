Kenya’s First Lady declares national prayers against homosexuality

By Biodun Busari

Kenya’s First Lady Rachel Ruto has declared national prayers against homosexuality in the country, lamenting the family unit was under attack.

Mrs Ruto said on Sunday that the East African country cannot condone the Supreme Court verdict last month that upheld the LGBTQ community’s right of association, according to BBC.

“We should not even try to talk about LGTBQ. This is a conversation we should not even have in our country because accepting it is like throwing our morals into the dustbin,” the first lady said on Sunday.

Homosexuality remains criminalised in Kenya. The Supreme Court ruled that refusal to allow the LGBT community to register lobby groups in Kenya would would breach their right to association, as provided in the Kenyan constitution.

BBC further reported that the judgment was met with protests from President William Ruto, as well as religious leaders in Kenya.

Kenya’s attorney-general said the government will challenge the court’s ruling, insisting that the issue is a matter for public consultations rather than for the courts.