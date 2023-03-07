Kano Guber: Politics not do or die affairs – Nine Guber candidates tell politicians plotting to disrupt polls

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Ahead of the next Saturday’s governorship election, nine governorship candidates in the contest in Kano State have berated politicians plotting to disrupt polls, saying politics do not do or die affairs.

The candidates stated this in a petition copied to Deputy Inspector General, DIG Supervising Northwest, Assistant Inspector General,

AIG Election Zone 1, Commissioner of Police, CP Kano Command,

CP Election, State Director, DSS, State Commandant, NSCDC, REC INEC, Kano and read by the African Democratic Congress, ADC governorship candidate, Ibrahim Khalil.

The gubernatorial candidates allege plots to undermine the electoral processes in the state while calling on the relevant stakeholders to as a matter of urgency take preventive measure to ensure hitch free exercise.

According to them, “Report reaching us indicates that some unpatriotic politicians have engaged the services of armed thugs to disrupt the electoral process.

“There are also report of moves to provide security agencies uniform to political thugs during the March eleventh governorship election.

“We are also appealing to INEC mobilise election materials to polling units on time for the process to kick start appropriately. As there are allegations of plans to delay the process especially in Kano central.

“Politics must not be taken as a do or die affair.

“In view of this development, we are calling on relevant stakeholders especially security agencies, state/National Peace Committees, Human Rights Organisations, International and Domestic Observers and media to do the needful in addressing the unfortunate situation for peace and stability to prevail” the petition however reads.