Kano gov election should have been declared inconclusive – APC, Gawuna

…announcement of Abba as governor-elect of Kano contradicts Electoral Act -APC

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Saturday’s Kano election, Nasir Gawuna said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ought to have declared the exercise inconclusive.

Gawuna started this while addressing journalists in Kano on Tuesday.

Gawuna who was in the company of party leaders, said it was astoninishing that with the same election, 16 of the House of Assembly elections held same day and same conditions were declared inconclusive by INEC.

Meanwhile, the APC in Kano has rejected the announcement of Abba Kabir Yusif of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as winner of the just concluded governorship election in K ano calling for immediate review of the election result by the electoral umpire within seven days.

The Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas announced this to newsmen at an emergency press conference at the APC gubernatorial campaign office in Kano, Tuesday afternoon.

The APC chairman, who was represented by the party’s legal adviser, Abdul Adamu Fagge insists that the election should be declared inconclusive because the cancelled votes were greater than the margin between the first and the second parties of NNPP and APC respectively as provided by the Electoral Act.

The party also drew attention to the cancellation of sixteen House of Assembly elections in the state, sighting violence as the reason, while the same votes were considered in collating the governorship election. It expressed dismay saying the two elections took place same day, same time, same places and under the same circumstances.