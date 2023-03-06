Kano CSO, others kick against bail granted to Doguwa

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Civil Society Forum and some Concerned citizens have kicked against the bail application granted to the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

The Forum’s Chairman, Ibrahim Waiya while addressing newsmen on the situation surrounding the conduct of the Presidential/National Assembly elections in the state, said it will challenge the matter before the International Court of Justice and International Human Right Commission for redress.

Waiya vowed that the matter will not be swept under the carpet.

According to him, “this is just the beginning of the case. The matter will not be swept under the carpet as we will follow up to logical conclusion.

“We will challenge the matter before the International Court of Justice and International Human Right Commission for redress,” Waiya said.

Earlier, some concerned citizens of Tudun-Wada LGA who got wind of the unfolding development to secure bail for Doguwa had beseiged the Federal High Court to protest the move.

The citizens in their numbers were seen displaying placards with inscription such as “We need Justice for T/Wada people”, “Public is watching Alhassan Ado Doguwa”, “Right to life is constitutional” and “No bail for Alhassan Ado Doguwa,” among others.