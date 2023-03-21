Kano APC wants governorship election declared inconclusive

Kano map

says announcement of Abba as governor-elect of Kano contradicts Electoral Act -APC

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has rejected the announcement of Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of the just concluded governorship election in Kano calling for immediate review of the election result by the electoral umpire within seven days.

The Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas announced this to newsmen at an emergency press conference at the APC gubernatorial campaign office in Kano, Tuesday afternoon.

The APC chairman, who was represented by the party’s legal adviser, Abdul Adamu Fagge insists that the election should be declared inconclusive because the cancelled votes were greater than the margin between the first and the second parties of NNPP and APC respectively as provided by the Electoral Act.

The party also drew attention to the cancellation of sixteen House of Assembly elections in the state, sighting violence as the reason, while the same votes were considered in collating the governorship election. It expressed dismay saying the two elections took place the same day, same time, in same places and under the same circumstances.

“The declaration made by Returning Officer is contrary to the combined provisions of Section 24, 51 of the

Electoral Act, 2022, Article 62 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Election, 2022, and items 4.2.16, Note 32 at page 84 and item 6 of the Table at page 93 of the Manual for Election Officials, 2023 which made it mandatory that whenever the disenfranchised voters who have collected their permanent voter’s card (PVC) outweigh the margin of lead between the candidates with the highest number of valid votes cast and his runner up, the commission will declare the said election as inconclusive and order for a rerun election at a further date.

“This is the best electoral practice already established and followed by the Commission in several states both at the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on 25th February 2023 as well as the just concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly elections held on 18th March 2023, in line with the dictate of the law, impartiality and respect for due process and the rule of law.

“Specifically, 16 of the Houses of Assembly elections held on the same date, same venue, same process and same circumstances with the Governorship election have been declared inconclusive by INEC. It invariably follows that whatever violence, cancellation and inclusive that befalls the House of Assembly election also befalls on the

Governorship election.

“We have also earlier written a Petition in respect of two wards of Rogo Local Government on clear election

malpractice and fabrication of votes. As at 3 pm on 18th March 2023, election materials were not deployed and

INEC announced that the election has been postponed and voters returned to their various homes. Astonishingly,

election materials were later deployed and stuffed with votes for the NNPP. The Returning Officer turned blind

eyes and ignored this petition, including and acting on the fabricated votes.

We, therefore, condemn in strong terms and vehemently reject the wrongful declaration and return of Abba Kabir

Yusuf was the winner of the election by the Returning Officer.

“Based on the foregoing, our lawyers have already written to INEC National Headquarters under Section 65 of the

Electoral Act, 2022 for review of the wrong, hasty and unlawful decision of the Returning Officer and reverse and

set same aside, declare same as inconclusive as well as an order that rerun election be conducted immediately.

“This way

electoral justice will be done and seen to have been done. In the meantime, the party appeals to its teaming members and supporters to remain calm and peaceful in the face of the vandalization, arson and wanton

destruction of the properties of the APC and its supporters by the Chieftains of the NNPP and their members in broad daylight” he stated.

In his address, the APC candidate Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna sued for calm and reiterated that he stands by the decision of the party. He however says he believes that power is from God Almighty and He gives it to whom He wills.