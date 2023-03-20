Kaduna: Security agencies on high alert to contain threats

Instigators of violence will be prosecuted -Govt

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government warned citizens that security agencies are on high alert to contain threats to law and order throughout the State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,said on Monday that “this development follows intelligence reports indicating plans by some individuals and groups to spread disaffection and instigate violence in Kaduna Metropolis and other major centres in the State.”

“Security Agencies are conducting diligent investigations into these reports. Individuals and groups found to be behind such activities will be vigorously prosecuted.”

“It is important to reiterate that street protests remain strictly prohibited, to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order.”

“Government appeals to citizens to volunteer information on any activity which may pose a threat to public peace, law and order via these helplines:

09034000060,08170189999 .”