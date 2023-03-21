Kaduna Polls: Why PDP Collation agent refuses to sign result

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The PDP State Collation Agent, Danjuma Bello Sarki has raised several objections to the declaration of APC’s Uba Sani as Governor-elect.

Danjuma Sarki on Monday night,refused to sign the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sarki argued that, the number of cancelled votes across the state during the gubernatorial election, were more than the winning margin which gave victory to the APC Candidate.

The State Collation Officer, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis explained that, majority of the cancelled votes were as a result of overr-voting, which renders the votes from such polling units invalid.