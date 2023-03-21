Kaduna polls: ADC Candidate congratulates Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator Caleb Zagi has congratulated the Kaduna Governor elect ,APC’s Senator Uba Sani.

The ADC Candidate in a statement he personally signed, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of election, describing the process as transparent, free and credible.

Senator Zagi said, the emergence of the two astute leaders (Senator Uba Sani and Dr. Hadiza Balarabe) with remarkable track records would indeed usher in more golden windows of opportunities towards the socio-economic and political prosperity in Kaduna state.

“Senator Uba Sani is a tested and trusted leader with the ability to connect Kaduna state with the outside world for rapid development, stressing that all hands must be on deck to support the vision and mission of the in- coming administration in Kaduna state.”

He however enjoined candidates of the various political parties that contested the March 18th gubernatorial election in Kaduna state to demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of the election and join hands with the Governor-Elect,Senator Uba Sani for the Restoration of peace, unity and societal development.

The ADC Gubernatorial candidate appealed to the good people of Kaduna to embrace peace and eschew politics of bitterness, adding that Senator Uba Sani possess the capacity and passion for a better Kaduna state.

Senator Zagi who contested the election alongside the Kaduna state Governor-Elect, Senator Uba Sani however, thanked “the good people of the state for confidence reposed in him and his party before, during and after the election.”