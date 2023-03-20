By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop dragging its feet and declare its candidate, Hon. Mohammed Isa Ashiru, as the elected Governor of Kaduna State without further delay.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna, on Monday, the Chairman of the party in Kaduna State, Mr. Felix Hassan Hyet, said, “It has become very necessary to address you this evening on the continuous delay of INEC to declare the winner of the Gubernatorial election held last Saturday, 18th March 2023.”

According to him, the PDP viewed the delay as a deliberate plan to deny the PDP and the good people of Kaduna State the right to choose who should govern them.

“I strongly call on INEC to without further delay, declare Rt. Hon.Mohammed Isah Ashiru was elected Governor of Kaduna State using the authentic results in its server, any attempt to change or doctor results

will be viewed as a deliberate act to deny the people their right to freedom of choice.”

“While thanking the good people of our dear State for their patience, support, and confidence in the great PDP, I wish to assure you of our determined efforts to protect and defend every vote you gave us.”

“Kindly remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding while we await INEC s immediate action,”he said.

Speaking in the same vein, a chieftain of the PDP , Senator Shehu Sani alleged that the delay by INEC in announcing the winner of the governorship election in Kaduna state, would further rob INEC of its credibility in the eye of Kaduna people who had voted massively for the PDP candidate.

According to him, the PDP had won the Senatorial election in all the 3 zones in Kaduna State and had 10 members of the House of Representatives, leaving the APC with only 4.He therefore wondered how the APC would claim victory in the Governorship election .

He said ” for a State with only 23 local government areas; it’s unfortunate that INEC in Kaduna will continue to postpone the announcement of this result “

“Now it’s only one Local Government and its the Local Government of the gubernatorial candidate (Kudan).It was the Local Government that we won and they were raising issues about it.Now they’ve gone.to the Local Government to initiate a new collation of 2 wards which they said was attacked by thugs,” he alleged.