Kaduna Guber: LP candidate denies stepping down for PDP’s Ashiru 

…As party alleges Asake’s life is threatened

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election in Kaduna State ,the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Hon.Jonathan Asake, has insisted that he would contest the election and had not stepped down for the PDP candidate as was rumoured.

This was coming as the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Faruk Umar alleged that Asake’s life and those of other members of the party were being threatened by those desperate for power in Kaduna State.

According to Asake , the LP never entered into any alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party for the purpose of contesting next Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He said at a press conference on Monday, that his supporters should disregard the rumour as there was no iota of truth in it.

Asake said it was necessary to clarify this in view of the rumour making the rounds that he had formed an alliance with the main opposition party in the state.

“I will not step down for any candidate,the LP is fully prepared and determined to win the forthcoming elections and form the next government in the state,” he said.

Earlier, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party,Faruk Umar at a separate briefing,alleged that the gubernatorial candidate of the party and his supporters in Kaduna State were being threatened for not collapsing the LP structure in the state and joined the PDP.

He thanked God for the successes of the LP during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said although the LP had an overwhelming support from the “Obidients” and other Nigerians during the last election, it was however marred by serious inadequacies and alot of infractions which made the elections not credible. “

While assuring that they were willing to challenge the election result at the appropriate quarters, the party official said their Presidential candidate had craved the indulgence of all LP members to be patient and adhere to the rule of law as their “stolen” mandate would be reclaimed by God’s grace.

He said Mr.Peter Obi had enjoined all LP supporters to come out enmasse during the March 11th governorship election and vote for candidates of the Labour Party.

According to him, ” We here in Kaduna State have received a serious threat from opposition parties. Besides the threats to our lives,the life of our supporters and party leaders. Such threat had claimed the life of our woman leader .That is not enough. Now the opposition parties have renewed their onslaught on the Labour Party in Kaduna State by spreading falsehood that the LP governorship candidate, Mr.Jonathan Asake and his followers have collapsed their structure and joined the PDP .”

He said that was falsehood and not true.