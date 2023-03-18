Kaduna guber: INEC, opposition close ties to sabotage election – Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State and Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has alleged that voters were intimidated in.sone Local Government Areas of Kaduna stare to vote for a certain political party against their wish.

Speaking in an interview after casting his vote at the LEA Kawo polling unit Kaduna, the guber hopeful said “we have received reports of voter intimidation by the opposition party in Kajuru and Zaria Local Government Areas of the state and we believe that INEC is working with the opposition to sabotage the process.”

Also, the eldest son of Governor El-Rufai and House of Representative-elect for Kaduna North, Bello El-Rufai, said the APC would win the governorship election

following the good track records of his father, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.