Just in: Police arrest portable after 72-hour ultimatum 

The Ogun State police command has arrested famous singer, Habeeb Okikiola, commonly called Portable, who had earlier refused to honour the police invitation.

Recall that earlier on Tuesday, two videos of the musician raining curses and rough-handling some men of the Nigeria police surfaced on the internet.

Portable’s arrest is coming after the police gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the singer, which elapses today, Friday.

The police had condemned the singer’s actions also threatened to prosecute him.

Portable had claimed that an internet fraudster had brought the police to his bar to arrest staff members “for no reason.”

But the police noted that it acted on a petition.

Speaking on the development, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the singer has been arrested and currently cooling his feet at the state headquarters of the police in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Mr Oyeyemi further said the Zazu crooner was arrested after refusing five invitations.

It was also gathered that the singer will remain in police custody till Monday when he will be charged in court.