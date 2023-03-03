Photos: Many dead, as pipeline explosions rocks Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Many persons have been reported dead after a pipeline tapping point exploded in Rumuekpe community, Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Vanguard learned that the explosion happened at a crude oil tapping point in the Rivers State community, in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred when the driver of one of the buses loaded with crude oil ‘packaged in bags’ to transport to a refining site, started his engine.

It was alleged that sparks from the car’s battery head caused the explosion.

The resulting fire killed many. The victims were said be to be involved in illegal refining of crude. Details on the tragedy are still being expected.

Mores images from the scene: