Jafojo launches food bank for Sanwo-Olu’s second term

…Begins massive door-to- campaign

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Chief of Staff to the speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Jafojo, has launched a food bank for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He has also kicked off a massive door-to-door campaign for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term.

Speaking at the launching on Sunday at Ikeja, Jafojo said; “ I have a pleasure to welcome everyone to this unprecedented gathering that is designed to chart a better way forward in gathering momentum for the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is an open secret that Governor Sanwo-Olu is indeed a Performer. Since 2019 when he took up the mantle of leadership, he has not for once rested on his oars.

“Mr Governor has shown extraordinary insight, boldness, and frankness, not to mention a dogged determination to make Lagos a better place since the assumption of office.

“The best we can do at a time like this, when he is seeking a reelection into office , is to rally round meaningful support for him.

“ So, today, we are gathered here to show our support for Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. As a way of reaching out to people, we have set up the Jafojo Food Bank with the intent of giving back to society as it is always our customs.

“ Today, we have also decided to kick off massive door-to-door campaign for the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu. Mr Governor is no doubt sellable.

“Progressive members, do not forget that ‘no one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another,’as well, there is no exercise better for the heart than reaching out, and lifting people up.

It is indeed the crucial time to support our own man, Mr Project. We should do everything legally possible for him to be re-elected for the continuity of the great work he has been doing. Never relent doing your best in this project because you have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can NEVER repay you.

“ On Saturday, March 11, 2023, let’s all go out to support Governor Sanwo-Olu for second term through our individual votes.” He said.

Also speaking in the same vein, a former leader of Ikeja local government legislative council, Lolade Shonibare said the federal constituency embarked on the programme to cushion the effect of the hardships presently being experienced in Nigeria.

Shonibare explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu, has performed to the expectations of Lagosians through laudable projects such as blue rail, infrastructure renewal and other lofty projects that will make his second term a ‘fait accompli.’