Jack-Rich congratulates Tinubu, Shettima on election victory 

Oil mogul, Tein Jack-Rich, has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect and vice-president-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, over their victory at the 2023 presidential polls.

Jack-Rich, a frontline aspirant during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary that produced Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer, said this in a congratulatory message on Saturday in Abuja.

The philanthropist who is the Deputy Director of the Council’s Fundraising Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), described Tinubu’s victory as well deserved.

”I write on behalf of my wife, Mrs Elizabeth Jack-Rich, members of the PCC from Rivers State, and the entire APC family in the state, to felicitate with you and the Vice President-elect over your victory.

“It is a well-deserved victory and it was a keenly contested presidential election,” he said.

Jack-Rich also the President/Founder of Belemaoil Producing Ltd., said that Tinubu and Shettima presidency would usher in a new dawn for the country and promote inclusivity in governance for the national good.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu would preside over a peaceful and prosperous country given his enviable track record of hard work, devotion and dedication to duties.

Jack-Rich, however, called for the cooperation and support of all Nigerians, including candidates that contested the presidential election, to join hands with him to build an egalitarian country that would work for all and sundry.

According to him, now is the time to build bridges for the good of the country and not plot to tear it apart.