IWD 2023: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women 

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the world in commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD), by celebrating Nigerian women who have been playing pivotal roles in the progress of Nigeria since Independence.

IWD is observed across the globe every March 8, and this year’s edition has been with activities of celebrating and commending female gender in all facets of life.

In his own contribution towards celebrating women, Buhari commended the hardwork and dedication of Nigerian women working tirelessly and achieving results in different fields of endeavour, from those sacrificing daily in markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders.

He also applauded those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and politics, where they are still largely under-represented.

The President said he is proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.

He appreciated the amazons, who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on political, economic and social fronts.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, President Buhari noted that, against all obstacles, these women in leadership positions have delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.

He pledged the commitment of government to promoting gender equality, respect for the rights of women and working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights.

On the theme of IWD 2023, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,’ President Buhari said his administration has leveraged the creation of a ministry dedicated to digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl-child.