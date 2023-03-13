I’ve no issue with Tinubu, only challenging INEC process — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, said he has no grudges with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, regarding his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Obi stated this while speaking in an interwiew on Arise TV on Monday.

He said: “I have no issues with Tinubu. He is somebody I have so much respect for as a brother and regard as a father.

“I am only challenging the process through which INEC declared him as the President-elect. I have no issues with his declaration as the President-elect.”

Obi appealed the electoral body to rise up to the responsibility of helping Nigeria build a viable global image.

“We are committed to a new Nigeria. We must do everything that is right.

“We need to build strong democratic institutions that will teach people what their job requires and what government is all about,” he said.