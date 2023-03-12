It’s ‘unacceptable’, Alexander-Arnold hits Liverpool over loss at Bournemouth

Liverpool Fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has lambasted his fellow teammates over loss against Bournemouth, saying the way they performed on Saturday was “unacceptable”.

Into the game, the Reds were deemed to be the favorite to win the tie following their seven-nil thrashing of Manchester United in the previous match week and the 9-0 crushing of the same Bournemouth side earlier in the season.

However, football worked its magic again when the Cherries emerged victors over their visitors.

The Englishman expected much more hunger from them, as the push for a UEFA Champions League qualification is closing by the week.

Expressing disappointment, Alexander-Arnold released a statement via Liverpool’s website: “This is the time of the season when everyone knows what they are fighting for and obviously Bournemouth are in a relegation battle,” the statement said.

“They are fighting for survival. But every team in the league is fighting for something so it means a lot to get the three points.

“I think looking back on it now, they probably wanted it more than us and that is something that is unacceptable and we need to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again,” the statement ended.

Liverpool will now return to European action in midweek, where they will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg against 14 times Champions League winners, Real Madrid.

The English side will be in hopes of repealing the 5-2 deficit handed to them in the first leg.