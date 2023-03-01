Isoko fed. Constituency: Onoyona rejects results, congratulates Onowakpo

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Isoko Federal Constituency, Delta State, South-South Nigeria, Dr Sylvester Onoyona has condemned the manner of conduct of February 25, 2023, House of Representatives election held in Isoko land describing it a scam orchestrated by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This was contained in a press statement issued at a well-attended World Press Congress held at Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local government area noting that the ‘marauding PDP goons’ stampeded the electoral process by over-powering the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and force them to succumb to the whims and caprices of the party leader.

The APC flag-bearer for the Isoko Federal Constituency in another breath congratulated the Senator-Elect for the Delta South Senatorial district, Honourable Joel Onowakpo, who was declared winner of the district by the electoral body.

He noted that Onowakpo was deservedly victorious, having won the confidence and trust of the Isoko nation as he called on him to see his victory as a call to service while he expressed confidence that with the Senator-Elect, the people of Isokoland are in for a new lease of life.

He called on the INEC to perfect the electoral process by righting the wrongs in the conduct of the House of Reps election in Isoko saying, the election in his own case had started well in the early hours of the day only for the then-losing PDP came midway to obstruct and hijack the process for the benefit of its candidate who was already losing to him who is the stronger candidate at the election.

Pointedly, Dr Onoyona stated that on no account should INEC present such a “shambolic result” as it was forced to compute by the PDP, a party he noted to have no respect for the credible electoral process.

Onoyona maintained that, the leaders of the PDP at a point literally became INEC officials who dictated how the election should be held although, “we know their traditional ways of rigging Isoko votes over the years, but this time those unscrupulous anti-democratic elements shall face the consequences of their actions.”

He accused INEC officials of withholding the results for Isoko North Local Government Area on the instruction of a former lawmaker who assumes the political godfather in that Local government saying, up until the of the press conference, INEC for four days running still haven’t found it needful to release the result of election owing to the need to perfect the fraud of the ‘election rigging machinery’ of PDP from that axis of Isoko nation.

The House of Reps hopeful went down memory lane saying, over the years, Isoko North has been the harbinger of election rigging by the PDP adding that this time around, the INEC and the umbrella party have met their match in him as he vowed never to let go the massive ‘fraud’ unchallenged.

According to the the politician, the results of the election were supposed to be announced at the units as soon as voting ended, but the INEC officials posted to Isoko were there to do the PDP biding.

“To this end, on behalf of myself and my teeming followers, I absolutely reject this ‘faux pass’ called election in Isoko land. We condemn the actions of the INEC and its agents who allowed themselves to be used by the PDP to thwart the election process in Isoko land.

“Therefore, I call on the Professor Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC to right the wrongs of its agents who were posted to rubber stamp PDP fraud in Isokoland.

At same time, while appreciating the efforts of my agents, and others who made efforts to ensure transparency, credibility and integrity in the election process, I call for calm because we are Isoko people who cherish our tradition of peace and tranquility. We assure you that your mandate given me shall not be compromised,” Onoyona maintained.