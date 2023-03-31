IPOB protests in Aba, demands Kanu’s release

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, today embarked on street protest in Aba, Abia State, demanding the release of their detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The protesters, who adorned white clothes and Biafra flags, marched from East street through Azikiwe road to Ariaria area. They vowed to continue the protest until Kanu is freed.

Some of the protesters stated that the IPOB leader didn’t commit any offence to warrant his detention and urged the federal government to obey the order of the court to free Kanu.

“Our leader ,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be released by the federal government should obey the court order to release him because he has not committed any offence to warrant his detention,” they stated.